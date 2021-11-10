Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $20.26 on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.28. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

