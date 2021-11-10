Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. 747,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 129,499 shares of company stock worth $8,176,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

