Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ third-quarter results were disappointing with a miss on both counts. The approval of lead drug Cabometyx in combination with the immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) has boosted sales. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further, and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. Exelixis is also looking to build a differentiated next-generation pipeline in oncology through collaborations. The successful development of additional candidates will diversify its revenue base and reduce its dependence on Cabometyx for growth. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition is stiff in the RCC space. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.