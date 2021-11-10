Exelon Co. (EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 10th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

