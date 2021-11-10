eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $462,415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

