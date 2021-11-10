Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.06.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

