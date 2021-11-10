Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $190.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $190.92 and last traded at $190.64, with a volume of 42585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.17.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

