Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Expro Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPRO. Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Expro Group stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

