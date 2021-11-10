Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.39.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.59 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.95.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.