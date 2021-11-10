Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.580-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.21 million.Fastly also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.160 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 2,223,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,797. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $546,819.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,944,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,271. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

