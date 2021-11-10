Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

