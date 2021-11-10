Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,285,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 371,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,677. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.