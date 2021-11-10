Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $48,000 in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

NYSE SC opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.