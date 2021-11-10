Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $376.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.51 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,098,197 shares of company stock worth $344,762,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

