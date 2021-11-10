Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

MOS opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

