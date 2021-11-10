Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,781 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPI. Bank of America raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

