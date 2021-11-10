Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 511 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

