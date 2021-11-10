Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

