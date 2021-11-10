FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $249.48 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $273.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.