Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Insider Kevin Havelock Purchases 805 Shares

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,598 ($33.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,331.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,434.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,039 ($26.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.