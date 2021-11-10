FG New America Acquisition (OPFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect FG New America Acquisition to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPFI opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPFI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

