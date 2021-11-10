Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

