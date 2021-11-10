Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.50 ($87.65).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting €61.35 ($72.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,957 shares. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.99.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

