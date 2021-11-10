Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FOA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 9,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, Director Brian L. Libman purchased 25,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Graham Fleming purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

