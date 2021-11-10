Financial Analysis: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOMO and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than FOMO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.26, suggesting that its share price is 626% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% New Mountain Finance 79.48% 9.35% 3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOMO and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 83.78 -$1.64 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $273.71 million 4.90 $58.47 million $2.10 6.60

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats FOMO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more. New Mountain Finance Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Mountain Finance Corporation.

