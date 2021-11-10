Financial Comparison: Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -71.34% -27.56% -15.08% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 204.01%. Science 37 has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.65%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Science 37.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 5.37 -$63.77 million ($0.05) -4.93 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

Science 37 beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.