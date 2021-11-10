Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs’ (FCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:FCA opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$10.00.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

