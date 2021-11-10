First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.71.

FR opened at C$17.16 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 2.36%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $661,892 in the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

