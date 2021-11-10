First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,450 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000.

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

