First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 80,785 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 74,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.