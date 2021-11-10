First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 1,462.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of GrowGeneration worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

