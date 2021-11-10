First Trust Advisors LP Buys 147,546 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

