First Trust Advisors LP Buys 29,687 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of VEREIT worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 37.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

