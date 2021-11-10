First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

