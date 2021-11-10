First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

CCS opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

