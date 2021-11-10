First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after buying an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after buying an additional 808,330 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of -0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

