First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of CMC Materials worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.52%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

