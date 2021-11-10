First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Heska worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 992.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

