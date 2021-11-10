First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

