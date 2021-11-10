First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 35,716 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of HAE opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

