First Trust Advisors LP Sells 88,539 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 286,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

