FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

FE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 4,022,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,266. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.