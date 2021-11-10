FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.
FE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 4,022,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,266. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
