FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

