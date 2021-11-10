FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $221.28

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$221.28 and traded as high as C$248.55. FirstService shares last traded at C$244.28, with a volume of 50,878 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$237.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total transaction of C$267,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,291.25. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,474,971.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

