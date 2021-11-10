Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.07 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,581. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.14.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

