Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,997 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.