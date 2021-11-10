Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $166.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $173.74. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -234.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

