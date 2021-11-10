FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.27.

FLT stock opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $237.69 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

