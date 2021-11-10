FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $74.79. Approximately 11,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

