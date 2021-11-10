Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 220,627 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 480.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,627 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $$45.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,233. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.